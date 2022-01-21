 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $1,300,000

Please don't disturb the occupants, surveillance area by cameras, absolutely no trespassing!!! 16.5 acres of upland and about 12 acres of wetland with riparian rights. Land can be farmed as long is kept 15 acres or more. More details will come about subdivision of the land and building Information.

