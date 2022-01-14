Home boasts forever unobstructed views & amazing sunsets. Every season enriches your home with unlimited beauty. Unique qualities include sandy hard bottom beach (all family can enjoy swimming and relaxing,)deep water dock for your boat/PWC in and out during ANY tide. The best location anywhere on the river. Property boasts breathtaking views W/ bald eagles flying & osprey nesting across the river. Enjoy all watersports: Boating, sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, fishing, as striper's run up the river in spring. 20 min. boat ride delivers you to Great Egg Bay. Fish the bay, head out deep sea fishing or cocktailing the many restaurants before heading back to your own paradise. Outdoor entertainment dest beyond your imagination for any outdoor, water or wildlife enthusiast. Property DOESN’T have: mosquitos, green heads, strawberry flies, seagulls, pigeons or harsh salt water. Located on Great Egg Harbor River, ¾ acre Riverfront sanctuary w/81 feet of riverfront views, 3800 sq/ft open floor plan w/add 1200 sq/ft. unfinished DRY basement & attached garage/shed area W/attic. House offers a riverfront eat-in kitchen which flows right onto one of the 5 outside decks. Family room is an open 1200ft. off the kitchen for ultimate entertaining options.600ft master has breezes & amazing river views all year. 3rd floor (800 sq ft) is a finished in-law suite with a full kitchen, 3.5 baths, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 small sleeping area, full laundry & 18 foot ceilings. Use as an AB&B.
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $1,250,000
