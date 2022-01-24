 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marmora - $499,900

Endless opportunity! Single family home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, central air, needs TLC, great location to schools and a short drive to the shore! Manicured corner lot, ample parking, great rental income and more! Here's your chance to renovate to an office, perfect for an accountant, medical office, etc. Close to other shops & stores, easy access to other shore points, Parkway, Ocean City, great schools & more!

