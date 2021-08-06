Amazing opportunity to live in Margates highly desirable Down Beach Section on the most sought after street Margate has to offer, Clarendon Avenue. The convenient location allows for a quick & pleasant stroll to the World famous Boardwalk, best beaches or visit Margates premier business district for fine/casual dining & specialty shopping. Exterior features include: cust tile roof, sun-drenched front porch, attached garage with large rooftop deck & retractable electric awning, outside shower & beautiful rear yard, perfect for barbecuing. Interior features include: Light, bright, open & airy floor plan concept with room for the entire family. The chefs kitchen has been renovated & offers new upgraded stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops & stylish tile floor. The large dining area flows seamlessly into the family room which is anchored by a traditional fireplace. The amazing atrium room offers soaring ceilings, Tile floor with wet bar area, creating a serene & tranquil setting. The utility room, laundry room & New half bath round out the 1st floor. 2nd floor includes 3 large bedrooms with a beautifully renovated hallway bath. The primary suite highlights deck access, renovated bathroom, & a walk up attic which could easily be converted into a home office or flex room to accommodate your lifestyle. Being offered furnished.
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $979,000
