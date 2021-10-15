Amazing opportunity to live in Margates highly desirable Down Beach Section on the most sought after street Margate has to offer, Clarendon Avenue. The convenient location allows for a quick & pleasant stroll to the World famous Boardwalk, best beaches or visit Margates premier business district for fine/casual dining & specialty shopping. Exterior features include: cust tile roof, sun-drenched front porch, attached garage with large rooftop deck & retractable electric awning, outside shower & beautiful rear yard, perfect for barbecuing. Interior features include: Light, bright, open & airy floor plan concept with room for the entire family. The chefs kitchen has been renovated & offers new upgraded stainless steel appliances, stunning granite countertops & stylish tile floor. The large dining area flows seamlessly into the family room which is anchored by a traditional fireplace. The amazing atrium room offers soaring ceilings, Tile floor with wet bar area, creating a serene & tranquil setting. The utility room, laundry room & New half bath round out the 1st floor. 2nd floor includes 3 large bedrooms with a beautifully renovated hallway bath. The primary suite highlights deck access, renovated bathroom, & a walk up attic which could easily be converted into a home office or flex room to accommodate your lifestyle. Being offered furnished.
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $945,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the resort, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
On Oct. 10, 2016, the Trump Taj Mahal closed its doors for good. When it opened on April 2, 1990, the Taj Mahal had 120,000 square feet of gam…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting that injured a woman on Thursday, Lt. Kevin Fair said Sunday.
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
Health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illness after the first human case of West Nile virus was conf…
Stephen Bartosiewicz couldn’t wait to get back to work after receiving unemployment briefly over the summer.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE