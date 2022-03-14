BEAUTIFUL & RENOVATED BAYSIDE COURT HOME!! This amazing property has 3 HUGE bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. INCREDIBLE FIRST FLOOR MASTER-SUITE!!! Great open layout with sunken living room, open gourmet kitchen and dining area with sliders out to your side deck. Powder room and laundry room. Attached garage!! Wonderful space and functional layout!! Perfect for a large family! Exterior freshly painted and upgrades throughout. Nothing to do but move right in!! Ideal location by the JCC, fields, homeowners association POOL, and close to Casel’s, Starbucks, the BEACH and more!!! Hurry, this completely turnkey property won’t last long!! $600 per year!!
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $899,000
