3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $849,000

Welcome to Marven Gardens. Large Home for Easy Living. Living Room, Sun Room and Large Kitchen. 3 Large Bedrooms. 2 Bathrooms. Nice Size Backyard for Entertaining Guests. Full Size Shed. Bones of the Home are Good. Located in Marven Gardens Subdivision. Only 2 Blocks from the Beach, Boardwalk, Restaurants and Shopping.

