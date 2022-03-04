3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $799,000

This adorable 3 bedroom Margate home sits on an enormous piece of land, 53 ft X 108 ft. You won't find many lots this size in Margate. The home was redone after Sandy in 2012. Just a few blocks to the beach and boardwalk! This is a hot area at the shore for local foodies. Walking distance to so many boutiques and restaurants. The value here is the land, a perfect home to enjoy living at the beach and one day build your dream home. Hurry, this one won't last long. However, the seller needs to find suitable housing and we cannot guarantee a closing date until then.