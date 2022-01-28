MOVE-IN CONDITION PARKWAY RANCHER ON A HUGE LOT! Your new beach house is now ready for you. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full bath. Adorable and cute as a button. Front porch, off-street parking and AMAZING FENCED-IN YARD! This location is so desirable.. walk to pickleball, basketball, playground, beach, bay, restaurants, ice cream, nightlife and more! Original, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Updated & renovated, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new bar countertop perfect for entertaining. One large open area living space and dreamy front porch with covered awning that acts like another room. Enjoy the sunsets from your perfect yard with privacy, outdoor shower and storage shed. Easy living all on one floor and just a few blocks from it all. Great starter home to enter Margate or for that perfect little retreat. The value is in the land here!! Walk to dinner each night and enjoy all that Margate has to offer. HURRY!!
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $799,000
