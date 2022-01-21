3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $725,000

A MUST SEE SPACIOUS HOME LOCATED IN THE COVETED INTERLUDE NEIGHBORHOOD IN MARGATE! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath contemporary home is bright and airy with a flowing open floorplan. Upon entering, you will be greeted with the sunken formal family room, a spacious dining area and access to the deck perfect for the BBQ and outdoor dining. Continue down a short hallway to a powder room and entry to the oversized single car attached garage. At the rear of the house, find a large eat in kitchen that connects to a cozy den. The second floor features a large landing with laundry room, access to a spacious sun deck, a shared full bath and two large guest rooms. Also on this level is the primary bedroom which highlights two large walk-in closets, lovely spa bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors and access to a private balcony. Exterior features include a large paver driveway with plenty of off-street parking, fenced back yard and a shed. The Interlude also boasts a private outdoor community pool for its residents. This home is set up perfectly for year-round living or an ideal summer retreat. Call to make an appointment to see this one today, it won’t last long in this market!
