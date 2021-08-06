3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $699,999

Spacious three bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Margate. Home features an open space kitchen, dining room, beautiful enclosed sun porch, great room and charming master-suite. Home has two sets of washer/dryers, full basement with ample storage space. Fabulous outdoor living to include an outside shower, expansive deck with awning for entertaining! Detached garage plus large drive way offers ample off-street parking. Great location close to Hot Bagels, Starbucks, Casels, Dinos & more! Just 3 blocks to beach and boardwalk!