 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $699,999

3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $699,999

3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $699,999

Spacious three bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Margate. Home features an open space kitchen, dining room, beautiful enclosed sun porch, great room and charming master-suite. Home has two sets of washer/dryers, full basement with ample storage space. Fabulous outdoor living to include an outside shower, expansive deck with awning for entertaining! Detached garage plus large drive way offers ample off-street parking. Great location close to Hot Bagels, Starbucks, Casels, Dinos & more! Just 3 blocks to beach and boardwalk!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News