Beautifully and tastefully renovated Cape Cod style property featuring, highly desirable Down Beach Section location & situated on an oversized lot. Exterior features include, totally maintenance free siding pkg with cedar impression siding installed on the front façade. Large & inviting sun drenched front porch & rear deck, perfect for dining and entertaining. The attached garage is both practical & convenient & a must have to accommodate your active shore lifestyle. The outside shower comes complete with a custom fabric surround making it quaint & private. Interior features include: a large sundrenched great room flowing seamlessly into the ample dining area with the stunning new kitchen highlighting, white shaker style cabinetry, top-tier granite & upgraded stainless steel appliance package. Directly off the kitchen is an additional family room/den which leads to a beautiful new hallway bath which features multiple body sprays, corner bench, European style, glide glass shower door. The large primary suite boasts plenty of closet space, new fully tiled & customized bath with designer fixtures, walk in shower with seamless glass shower doors, bench and custom niche. The second floor is one large room allowing for flexibility which would comfortability accommodate family & friends. Property is being sold “as is” with the furniture being negotiable.
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $699,000
