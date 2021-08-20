 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $685,000

The perfect beach house has hit the market! This charming, totally renovated, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has it all. The sun-filled open layout features porcelain tile floors, a spacious living room, dining area, and amazing eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts custom cabinets, stainless steel Samsung appliances, a large center island, ample storage space, and granite counter tops. Completing the first floor are a powder room and laundry room that leads to the backyard. On the second floor you will find a stunning full hall bathroom and three sizable bedrooms, including the master which offers its own private deck. The highlight of the home is the backyard oasis! The tree-lined fenced backyard features an expansive half covered patio, cabana/storage shed, and an enclosed outdoor shower. Located in the heart of Margate, this beautiful home is move-in ready for a lifetime of summer memories or a year-round residence!

