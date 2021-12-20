3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $629,900

Spacious three bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Margate. Home features an open space kitchen, dining room, beautiful enclosed sun porch, great room and charming master-suite. Home has full basement with ample storage space. Fabulous outdoor living to include an outside shower, expansive deck with awning for entertaining! Detached garage plus large drive way offers ample off-street parking. Great location close to Hot Bagels, Starbucks, Casels, Dinos & more! Just 3 blocks to beach and boardwalk!