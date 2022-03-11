3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $625,000

Beautifully appointed 3 bed 2 bath ranch home in Margate. Newer kitchen with Quartzite counter tops, Samsung stainless appliance package, Bosch stainless dishwasher, Pot filler, and new fixtures and lighting package. Wainscoting, plantation shutters and newer Coretec flooring throughout the living dining area. Bedrooms are spacious, Primary bedroom has been upgraded from a half to a full bath with walk in shower. Outside living offers a beautiful front patio and a spacious private yard with newer vinyl fence. Large detached one car garage can be used as a gym, storage or can fit a car or SUV. Driveway for off street parking can fit 2-3 cars comfortably. This property is located in a NO FLOOD ZONE and DOES NOT REQUIRE FLOOD INSURANCE!! Beautiful sun sets from this location.. This property is a must see!!!