3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $599,000

A perfect get-a-way at the beach! This adorable, expanded ranch home in Margate was redone in 2015. The large lot size of 53.63 X 75 allows for a large front porch for your outdoor entertainment. Plenty of land around the home for barbeques and outdoor dining. The owners expanded the home by adding a master suite up a few steps in the rear of the home. The floors are all bamboo, the baths are new and the kitchen was redone. Nothing to do here but move in and start enjoying all that living at the beach offers. You are just a short walk to the beach and boardwalk. Located in the popular area that is down the street from Water Dog, Hannah G’s and 7311. Don’t drive by, make your appointment to see this home before it is gone!

