3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $535,000

This expansive 56' x 80' lot offers ample possibilities for your dream beach home! The first floor features a spacious sun-filled living area, dining area, and kitchen. A few steps down off the kitchen are a powder room, laundry room, and large bonus room with access to the garage. The second floor offers three sizable bedrooms and a full bathroom. Exterior highlights include an attached one car garage, two- car driveway, and huge fenced yard with room for a POOL! This home presents a great opportunity for renovation or you can build your dream home on the oversized lot! Located a block away from the Jerome Avenue park, and in walking distance to the center of town, this lot makes for an ideal summer getaway. The property is being sold in "AS IS" condition, the buyer is responsible for all inspections, CO, and certifications.