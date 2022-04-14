May 28th until Mid August 12th. "Mint Condition" home! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all new furniture!! 2 Smart t.v.'s, central air, Beautiful newer open kitchen, Open porch, fenced-in yard, driveway and partial garage. Outdoor shower and barbeque. King bed in master bedroom and 2 full trundle beds and 1 twin bed. Also available for July 1st thru August 12th for $28,000
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $38,000
