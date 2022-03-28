 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $18,500

3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $18,500

Great House in best location ever. Just two blocks to the beach. Walk to absolutely everything. Starbucks, all kinds of take out, great supermarket, clothing for HER and kids and best candy in the world, etc. and public transportation at corner. Two car off street parking. This rental starts September first so you would have a full seasonal week that includes Labor Day Weekend.

