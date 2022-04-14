3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $10,000

Fabulous weekly summer rental located directly on beach with private beach access. Home has been fully renovated and boast an open layout...great for entertaining! Enjoy spectacular views from this two story townhouse with decks off the living room and master suite. Great location to walk to Margate's shopping and restaurants. Two car parking with carport. Rental Dates: 06/25/2022 - 07/02/2022 for $10,000 07/25/2022 - 08/01/2022 for $10,000