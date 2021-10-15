3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,329,000

PARKWAY!! Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch with a fabulous front porch and great layout! Great condition with a newer kitchen just around 5 years old, and 2 newer baths just done 4 years ago! Master bedroom with full bath. Hardwood floors throughout, newer roof, and attic perfect for expansion!! Highly sought after parkway location just 3 short blocks to the beach!! Tenant in the process of moving out and showings to start this weekend! More photos to come!!