Prime Parkway street 61.5 x 80 lot size. Much loved and enjoyed 3 bedroom ranch with terrific front porch. Updated kitchen and baths. Large side yard that could a accommodate a pool. Central air, hardwood floors. Large master bedroom suite and two other full size bedrooms. Location and lot of this size are seldom available any more. Enjoy this home as it is or raze and build the home of your dreams at a time when your home means so very much!! Awning for porch stored by awning company.
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley judges whether a home football game is a success by two standards.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
From offering at-home test kits to providing mobile labs to schools for students who need to be tested, South Jersey superintendents say they’…
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Henry George “Bud” Broome, who served as a judge in Atlantic County starting in the late 1970s, died Wednesday, according to an obituary appea…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to reality.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE