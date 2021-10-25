3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,320,000

Prime Parkway street 61.5 x 80 lot size. Much loved and enjoyed 3 bedroom ranch with terrific front porch. Updated kitchen and baths. Large side yard that could a accommodate a pool. Central air, hardwood floors. Large master bedroom suite and two other full size bedrooms. Location and lot of this size are seldom available any more. Enjoy this home as it is or raze and build the home of your dreams at a time when your home means so very much!! Awning for porch stored by awning company.