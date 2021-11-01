3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,229,000

PRICE JUST SLASHED 100K!! THIS ESTATE MUST BE SOLD! PARKWAY HOME WITH NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with a fabulous front porch and great layout! Great condition with a newer kitchen just around 5 years old, and 2 newer baths just done 4 years ago! Master bedroom with full bath. Hardwood floors throughout, newer roof, and attic perfect for expansion!! Highly sought after parkway location just 3 short blocks to the beach!! This is the cutest rancher on one of the best streets in Margate that is in move in condition with a fabulous front porch!!!