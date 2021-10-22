3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,175,000

Gem of a home. 2.5 blocks to beach. Front porch with sundeck above it private to the Master suite. Three great size bedrooms with small room attached to one of them to use as nursery or office. Open space between the two 2nd floor bedrooms used as additional sleeping with a trundle bed. There's so much outdoor space with this home. The rear yard is a complex unto it self with tons of seating, dining for 8 people and a fire pit for use in cooler weather. Outdoor shower and storage. Parking off street for 2 to 3 cars. Spectacular kitchen and 3.5 baths all newer and completely up to date. Kitchen has full high end appliance package.