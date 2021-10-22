 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,175,000

Gem of a home. 2.5 blocks to beach. Front porch with sundeck above it private to the Master suite. Three great size bedrooms with small room attached to one of them to use as nursery or office. Open space between the two 2nd floor bedrooms used as additional sleeping with a trundle bed. There's so much outdoor space with this home. The rear yard is a complex unto it self with tons of seating, dining for 8 people and a fire pit for use in cooler weather. Outdoor shower and storage. Parking off street for 2 to 3 cars. Spectacular kitchen and 3.5 baths all newer and completely up to date. Kitchen has full high end appliance package.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News