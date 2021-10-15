3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,100,000

1ST BLOCK NORTH...2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH..AN OVERSIZED LOT 60X67.5 ...ALL ON HAVERFORD...THE BEST BLOCK IN MARGATE .....Welcome to this jewel of a house. From the front porch to the back fenced in patio you will find 2100sq ft of upgraded easy living space. The master bedroom is on the 1st floor and boasts a huge walk-in closet, it's like a room unto itself. Adjoining the master bedroom is the up graded large master bathroom, walk-in shower, double sinks and dressing area. The first floor also features a gourmet kitchen, loaded with stainless steel and quartz counter tops, plus a breakfast bar. In addition the first floor offers a full living room, dinning room and powder room. Upstairs you will find 2 very large bedrooms, an office/den, a full bathroom, and plenty of large closets. Outside there is a separate garage, and drive way that can handle 3 cars plus a very spacious back yard for barbeques and entertaining.