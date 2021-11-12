3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,100,000

WOW! What a beautiful pristine home....First block north on Haverford, the best block in Margate. From the terracotta roof and the upper and lower front porch, you will be surrounded with Margate's classic beauty. A full deck with plenty of room for barbecues and entertaining is featured in the back yard. Once inside you find a large living room with a brick fire place for natural wood or gas. A full dining room and large upgraded kitchen follows.. The gourmet kitchen features all the newest and best from granite countertops to stainless steel appliances. The first floor also offers both laundry and powder rooms. The second floor features 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms and 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom open up to the upstairs deck for morning coffee or an evening nightcap. Of course the original hardwood floors flow throughout this home. If you are looking for classic beauty combined with upgraded living, then 13 N Haverford is for you.