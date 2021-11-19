3 Bedroom Home in Margate - $1,099,000

LESS THAN A BLOCK TO THE BEAUTIFUL MARGATE BEACH IN A PERFECT LOCATION!! This is a beach lovers paradise with a SPACIOUS rooftop deck AND OCEAN & SKYLINE VIEWS! This one is a like a single family home with NO CONDO FEES AND NO MAINTENACE. Just come and ENJOY, no grass to take care of here! Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome close to everything!! Large open living area perfect for entertaining with eat-in kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room. Room for everyone to spread out on 3-stories and multiple decks. Cathedral ceilings, fireplace and two-car, attached garage. Amazing location just steps from Longport, the boardwalk and bay, Margate's fine dining and all of the Margate hot spots!! Easy walk to the Dairy Bar, Johnny's, Shucker's, Wawa, CVS, Congo Falls, Lucy, Greenhouse, Saltwater, Steve & Cookies... you name it! Buy now and get this one ready for your summer fun!!