Old world charm meets modern day luxury in this classic beach block home. Fully renovated exterior and interior. Positioned on a rare 60' x 110' southern exposed lot on the highly sought after Point of Longport where only one street separates the beach from the bay. This fully renovated time honored home captures shore living at its finest. Elevated wrap around deck compliments the open first floor layout, which boasts a modern kitchen, sunroom, spacious dining area and cozy family room with built in fireplace and 1/2 bath. A meticulous wood crafted staircase leads to a spacious master suite with two accompanying guest bedrooms and two full custom baths. Plenty of off street parking for guests and lots of open space for the pool of your dreams. A custom home on a larger lot at the end of the island doesn't come available often. A must see to appreciate.
3 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,295,000
