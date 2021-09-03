3 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,150,000

Cited on an impressively sized 8,838-square-foot corner lot, this Longport Drive property is the one you’ve been waiting for. With a deep fenced-in backyard and 3,045-square-foot home, this property is far larger than most in the surrounding area where lots are a third smaller on average. This property is ready to accommodate your every desire, like a large pool, outside bar, and much more. Well-maintained and offering an oversized attached garage, 2908 Longport Avenue is a rare find on the island. Enter into the foyer, where sightlines to the lush backyard welcome you into the heart of the home. The ground floor features two spacious living areas, a formal dining room, and a beautifully appointed kitchen with granite countertops. Sliding doors in the living area and eat-in-kitchen open onto a spacious, secluded, back deck and the backyard beyond, where paver walkways overlook mature landscaping. A huge laundry room and mudroom also provide a point of entry to the home. Ascend the stairs to the three large bedrooms. The primary suite sports a spacious en suite bathroom with a spa-like walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The two secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom illuminated by a skylight. This combination of lot size and location between Longport’s pristine beach and gorgeous bay is increasingly uncommon. Make your shore dreams a reality today.