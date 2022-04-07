 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Longport - $25,000

Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beach house in great condition. First floor consists of nice size living room with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, open kitchen which is equipped with new frig and dishwasher along with full sized washer/dryer, half bath and garage access for all that beach gear. 2nd floor has a Master bedroom with master bath and 2 nice sized guests bedrooms along with hall bath. Plenty of outside enjoyment includes front porch, private rear patio, yard and large open deck with new lounge furniture off 2nd floor master. All important H & C outside shower. Easy access and within walking distance to both Beach and Bay, where you will find some of the best restaurants Margate has to offer, boat rentals and more. Centrally located to local attractions; tennis courts, boating/fishing, water park, OC boardwalk, casinos and the list goes on....the perfect spot for your summer fun. $25 K 1st half ~ 20K 2nd half exterior slated for paint

