3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $999,000

Built in 2015 this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on the bayside is just steps to the beach and bay, has been well maintained, and is ready for immediate occupancy. The non-reverse living floor plan highlights natural light, bay views from the front porch, and a casual feel. The living space offers an open floor plan with a comfortable living room, dining room, and kitchen with a breakfast bar. A laundry room and powder room are set off of the gathering space. Access to the back yard is conveniently placed off the rear of the house making outdoor dining super simple. The top floor boasts three sizable bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The oversized tandem garage allows for cars, bikes, boards, paddles, and beach paraphernalia. The sandy beach at the end of the street is ideal for