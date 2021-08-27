 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $929,000

Pristine Bay Front Townhouse w/Deeded Boat Slip Boasting Incredible Bay Views In All Directions! This Magnificent Home Features Three Bedrooms Two And One Half Baths With A Master Suite, Bright & Open Floor Plan, Central Air, Oversized Two Car Garage, Three Decks All With Bay Views, The Roof Top Deck Has Incredible Ocean and Bay Views! You Will Enjoy Entertaining Your Family And Guests In This Perfect Shore Retreat.....The Wildlife and Sunsets Will Take Your Breath Away..... Take a Swim In The Pool Or Walk a Block To The Ocean For The Beach Lovers! CALL FOR DETAILS...

