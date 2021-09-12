 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $799,000

3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $799,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $799,000

Welcome to 9006 Long Beach Blvd, the perfect shore home! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is sure to impress! This unit has 3 off street parking spots. The rooftop deck gives beautiful views of both the beach and the bay including sunrises and sunsets. But nothing compares with the views on the 4th of July- fireworks 360*. Enjoy the views of over 10 different firework shows without leaving the comfort of your home. The rooftop deck is the perfect spot for cookouts, dinners, and games for any gathering. No matter if you want to rent out your home or use it as your family retreat, there is nothing better than extra storage that can be locked when you need to. The door in the garage locks off a large space to store bikes, paddleboards, and kayaks. The owner created custom storage in the

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News