3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $799,000

Welcome to 9006 Long Beach Blvd, the perfect shore home! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is sure to impress! This unit has 3 off street parking spots. The rooftop deck gives beautiful views of both the beach and the bay including sunrises and sunsets. But nothing compares with the views on the 4th of July- fireworks 360*. Enjoy the views of over 10 different firework shows without leaving the comfort of your home. The rooftop deck is the perfect spot for cookouts, dinners, and games for any gathering. No matter if you want to rent out your home or use it as your family retreat, there is nothing better than extra storage that can be locked when you need to. The door in the garage locks off a large space to store bikes, paddleboards, and kayaks. The owner created custom storage in the