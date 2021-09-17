 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $712,000

COMING SOON! Don't miss this rare opportunity to own in the beautiful town of Holgate. Nestled between the bay and the ocean, enjoy this 3 bedroom beach cottage or build your own dream home amongst the gorgeous homes on this street. This location is a dream. A stunning beach just steps away, quick access to all of the amenities in Beach Haven or enjoy the solitude of the Edwin B. Forsthye Refuge and Beach Haven Inlet, the protected land at the southern tip of LBI

