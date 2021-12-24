Have you dreamed of owning a unique & rare waterfront property? Are you looking to not only live on Long Beach Island but own a waterfront business too? Are you having trouble finding enough water frontage tokeep all of your boats, jetskis, sailboats & still have room to build the home of your dreams? Could you have all this & bay views too? The answer to all these questions & more is a resounding YES you can! Rarely does one have the opportunity to buy into the rich & storied history of Long Beach Island. That opportunity has arrived. For many decades this property has been an essential part of one of LBIs legendary Marinas. It is also part of one of the most sought after boating communities on all of LBI. READ MORE
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rick Forman is here to show you there are second acts — in discount retailing.
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallup, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.
- Updated
Ocean Casino Resort continues its culinary evolution and amazing success story – it is now the No. 3 Atlantic City casino in revenue – by adding another great restaurant brand to its already impressive roster.
COVID-19 vaccines have become the most valuable tools in fighting the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and internationally since they we…
VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a city police officer fatally shot a man Saturday morning at a mobile ho…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
TRENTON — New Jersey’s escalating COVID-19 numbers are following national and worldwide trends, but drastic measures, such as lockdowns, are n…
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE