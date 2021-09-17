 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,399,000

OCEANBLOCK LOCATION! Charming Cape Cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeping nook, enclosed porch, 2 decks, new gas heat and a detached garage. The site offers great opportunities for future improvements: expand the home from its' current 1,190 sq. ft. to over 2,000 sq. ft. of luxury beach lifestyle or build your own custom new home with great ocean views, 1,900 - 2,350 sq. ft. of living area and an in-ground pool. The house is also great to use as-is while making future plans. The neighborhood is terrific for all family members. Very close to the beach with conveniences, shopping and yacht clubs nearby.

