3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,299,000

Located on a corner lot on the oceanside with eye-catching curb appeal and just steps to the beach, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cape cod style home has been well maintained, never rented, and thoroughly enjoyed throughout the years. The non-reverse living floor plan offers an inviting living room, dining area, and sizable kitchen with an excess of counter space and an island for additional seating. Natural light floods the rooms through the many windows. Off of the gathering space are a master ensuite, a laundry area, and a powder room. Two oversized bedrooms and a full hall bathroom round out the space on the top floor. The oceanside bedroom has access to its own deck which also has access to the ground level, making this space functional for everyone to use.