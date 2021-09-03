Welcome to 115 E 28th Street, Unit B in fabulous Beach Haven Gardens! Located just 6 homes to the sandy white shores of LBI, this immaculate side by side townhome comes furnished and is move in ready-just pack your bags and come on in! To maximize the ocean views this home offers a reverse living open floor plan that's light, bright, and airy. On the first floor you will find two generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, laundry, as well as the master bedroom with en suite updated bathroom. The second floor living space boasts gorgeous wood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and dining area, and great entertaining space leading out to the deck where you can catch those ocean views and breezes. Click more:
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,200,000
