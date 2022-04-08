3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,175,000

Welcome to 8 E New York Ave in the Brighton Beach section of Long Beach Twp on fabulous LBI! This is the cozy beach house you have been waiting for! This immaculate home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, a great gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, as well as a bright, sunny and airy rear addition featuring an open concept dining space and a second living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a second gas fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead you to a lovely deck and back yard with upper and lower seating areas that are great for entertaining after a long day at the beach. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a nostalgic first of two living rooms, this one with nautical pine paneling and one of two gas fireplaces. Click MORE