A FRIENDLY LIFESTYLE ON LBI is yours in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath contemporary located in the grand neighborhood of The Dunes just two blocks to the ocean and 6th off the bay! This family haven boasts 1805 square feet with an open great room for easy shore living. The inviting living area radiates spaciousness and hospitality with cathedral ceilings while expanding to the covered porch for those cool summer breezes. Entertain your friends while you're cooking in this sumptuous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash with generous wood cabinetry, along with a 2-level breakfast bar for those impromptu meals. The spacious dining area is created for congeniality and opens to backyard for summertime enjoyment. (Cont'd)
3 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $1,175,000
