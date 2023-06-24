Stunning brand new construction at Parke at Little Falls, Hampton Model with 2042 sq. ft of living space, open flor plan 9' ceilings, Beautiful Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz Counters, breakfast bar. All three bedrooms with walk-in closets, laundry on second floor, plus loft for office/rec room,Less than a mile to Little Falls train station, close to all major highways, shopping, dining, town center, great NYC commute, less than a mile to Park & ride at Willowbrook Mall, Available to move right in.
3 Bedroom Home in Little Falls Twp. - $4,050
