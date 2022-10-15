 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Falls Twp. - $4,000

Be the first to live in this new construction, 2042 sq ft, Hampton style townhome at The Parke in Little Falls! Features include a modern open floor plan, brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, Ring doorbell, attached garage, and tons of storage. Primary bedroom comes complete with en suite, laundry is conveniently located on bedroom level, as is the bonus loft space. This community is located near the Little Falls train station, major highways, shopping, dining, and schools. Easy commute to NYC, short drive to downtown Montclair. Available Immediately.

