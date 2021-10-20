Come see this spacious, well-maintained 3/2.5 home with generous room sizes on a large curved lot. Enter the front door to hardwood floors throughout the first floor. There is a coat closet to your left and the sunny formal living room to the right, which is open to the formal dining room. Next is the large eat-in kitchen with 10' of counter seating that is open to the family room. The family room features a 2-story vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace with color changing LED lights. All of the recessed lighting has been upgraded to color changing LED lights as well, and is compatible with Google Nest and Alexa devices (not included). A pantry near the kitchen and a half bath around the corner complete this level. Upstairs, French doors lead you to a spacious main bedroom with a large walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bathroom with a double sink, shower stall and jetted tub. There are also two additional bedrooms and a second full bath in the hallway. At the opposite end of the hallway, overlooking the family room below, on the right you'll find a reading nook with skylights, and on the left is a light-filled loft with a closet, suitable for a home office, hobby space, or even a fourth sleeping area. Additionally, the home features a Lennox high efficiency Furnace with air purification system, built-in humidifier and central AC, an attached two car garage with a gun safe, a bonus safe in the main bdrm walk-in closet, energy efficient lighting throughout!
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
I'm calling it, the warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where yes, we'll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won't come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey gambling regulators on Thursday approved the sale of half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to the Ilitch orga…
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Local and county officials are set to cut the ribbon on the new Beesleys Point Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
A Friday vote by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission pulled the rug out from under plans for a medical cannabis site in Middle Township.
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE