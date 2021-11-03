3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $400,000

Come see this spacious, well-maintained 3/2.5 home with generous room sizes on a large curved lot. Enter the front door to hardwood floors throughout the first floor. There is a coat closet to your left and the sunny formal living room to the right, which is open to the formal dining room. Next is the large eat-in kitchen with 10' of counter seating that is open to the family room. The family room features a 2-story vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling stone fireplace with color changing LED lights. All of the recessed lighting has been upgraded to color changing LED lights as well, and is compatible with Google Nest and Alexa devices (not included). A pantry near the kitchen and a half bath around the corner complete this level. Upstairs, French doors lead you to a spacious main bedroom with a large walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bathroom with a double sink, shower stall and jetted tub. There are also two additional bedrooms and a second full bath in the hallway. At the opposite end of the hallway, overlooking the family room below, on the right you'll find a reading nook with skylights, and on the left is a light-filled loft with a closet, suitable for a home office, hobby space, or even a fourth sleeping area. Additionally, the home features a Lennox high efficiency Furnace with air purification system, built-in humidifier and central AC, an attached two car garage with a gun safe, a bonus safe in the main bdrm walk-in closet, energy efficient lighting throughout!