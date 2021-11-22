 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor Township - $389,000

Beautifully maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms Ranch House. Open floor, updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast area and stainless steel appliances .Huge private suite bedroom with walk in closet, whirlpool tub and separate shower. New carpet and Bamboo flooring. Fenced in yard deck and storage shed. Nicely landscaped with water view across the street. OPEN HOUSE Sunday November 21 11am-2pm

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News