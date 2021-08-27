3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $899,000

New Construction , Waterfront location with beautiful views. Open floor plan with three levels
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
The Atlantic Shore 13-year-old baseball team ended the summer on top.
