3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $849,900

*** NEW CONSTRUCTION*** Magnificent Waterfront Home in one of the most sought out locations in the market. This beautiful home offers over 2800 hundred sq foot. Engineereed flooring throughout. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 3 baths. 1 spare room for an office or den or option for 2 laundry rooms (upper & Lower). plus, elevator. The kitchen is open for entertainment with beautiful center island, granite counter tops with many windows to let natural light in. The living room offers a gas fireplace with sliders leading out to one of the many decks for stunning waterfront views. The upper level offers an oversized master suite, 2 walk in closets, an ensuite and an additional sitting area that has access to breath taking views of the bay and Atlantic City skyline.