3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $750,000

OPEN HOUSE CANCELED -Osborn Island-Spectacular waterfront living minutes to the bay. Summer retreat or year round shore living, this contemporary 3 BR, 2.5 BA home will not disappoint you! Offering an open floor plan with lots of windows to enjoy the natural light long with the beautiful wetlands & bay views. 2 story foyer leading into a spacious living room with a wall of windows, hardwood floors & dual sided gas fireplace which flows into formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops, 42in cabinets, tiled backsplash, & stainless appliances . Master bedroom features a deck to enjoy the views. Large full bathroom w/ double vanity, tiled shower & walk in closet. Loft offers additional living space & another deck to enjoy the spectacular views.