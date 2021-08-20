3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $699,000

Welcome and discover ''OSBORN ISLAND'' where ''NATURES WILD LIFE REFUGE'' meet ''THE GREAT BAY'' FOREVER BAYFRONT VIEWS from Sunrises to the silhouette Moon's-Deep water navigable lagoons for sailboats, motor boat & water toys, swimming, crabbing & fishing at dockside. Only seconds to ''BIG CREEK'' No bridges to go under when boating to the Great Bay. Owners have reconstructed and transformed a customized style Home creation to the next level and you'll be ecstatic to see the upgrades. Over 82ft. of vinyl bulkheading, stationary dock attached ramp to floating dock. Rear composite trex deck, two fiberglass decks one Romeo & Juliette balcony all enclosed with tempered glass railings. Two zoned gas heating & central air. Vibrant Cherry hardwood flooring flows throughout entry foyer &