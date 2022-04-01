 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $624,900

**This is a coming soon listing and can not be shown until March 31st** This fabulous waterfront paradise in the GREAT 08087 is waiting for you! This home is truly exceptional, top to bottom, the attention to detail is phenomenal. This home features 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living/kitchen combined area with a beautiful gas fireplace. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas. The master suite is lovely with 2 walk in closets, a private bathroom with a double sink vanity, a walk in shower and a soaking tub. The views are incredible from the second floor loft. Windows galore, lots to see! The kitchen features a granite bar with seating for 6 and all upgraded top of the line stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage with interior access, lots of room for storage

